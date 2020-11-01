UNICEF Guyana relocates to UN House, goes green

From today, UNICEF Guyana has announced that it will officially begin operations at UN House, at Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown, joining several sister United Nations agencies present in Guyana at the location.

In addition, UNICEF Guyana yesterday said in a press release that the new office will be the latest UNICEF Country Office to “go green” and will be drawing approximately 92.5% of its electricity needs from a solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

“UNICEF has a global goal of environmental sustainability in our operations, including reducing our carbon footprint. Climate change is affecting all of us and we must take decisive active to cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect children and future generations,” UNICEF Country Representative Irfan Akhtar was quoted as saying. “UNICEF Guyana is pleased to implement this solar energy solution, which will reduce our CO2 emissions and enable a significant reduction in our current electricity cost,” he added.

The release explained that the PV system consists of several solar panels strategically spread across the office rooftop to make maximum use of the abundant sunshine in Guyana. On a yearly basis, approximately 29,191 kWh of solar energy will be produced, avoiding approximately 21,163.5 kg CO2 emissions annually.

Other greening initiatives implemented at the UNICEF Guyana office include installing only energy efficient air conditioners and the use of glass fitted cubicles to maximize natural light and air cooling. Staff also implement ‘reduce, reduce and recycle’ initiatives in their daily operations. “UNICEF Guyana aims to undertake annual assessments of its environmental footprint to determine any appropriate action to maintain the minimum environmental impact possible,” the release added.