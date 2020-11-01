Woman, 48, man, 67, latest COVID-19 fatalities

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday confirmed the deaths of two more persons who tested positive for COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 126.

In a statement, the MoH only identified the latest fatalities as a 48-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 67 year man from Region One (Barima-Waini), who died while receiving care at its medical facility.

Up to yesterday, when a total of 19 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed from the results of 258 tests, Guyana confirmed a total of 4,162 cases.