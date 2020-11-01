Jamaica: Gang feud leaves one dead, 10 injured in mass shooting

(Jamaica Gleaner) An internal Clansman Gang feud turned bloody about 1:30 yesterday morning when a party being held at a garage in violation of the curfew orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act was shot up in Old Braeton in Portmore, St Catherine.

The incident left one of member of the Spanish Town-based gang dead with three other top-tier members reportedly critical in hospital. Seven other persons were treated and released.

According to reports, the party was in full swing when members of the gang, who were patrons, engaged each other in a shoot-out in what police theorise was part of a turf war.

When The Sunday Gleaner visited the scene yesterday, the blood-soaked ground was evidence of the horror which unfolded.

“Close to 100 people in a di dance when the shooting start,” said a female patron, who did not wish to be identified. “All mi could hear is a lot of gunshots and the place light up. Mi see everybody a duck and a run all over the place and mi falla them. Mi even run left mi shoes.”

She continued: “We hardly have anyweh fi run because the lane is one way in and one way out, so is like we trapped.”

The dead man has been identified as Kemar Tummings, otherwise called ‘Night and Day’.

Among the injured is said to be a man wanted by the St Catherine North Police.

Senior Superintendent Clive Blair of the St Catherine South Police said they were on alert for reprisals.

“The motive is gang feud and the police stand ready to deal with any consideration of reprisals by other members of the gang,” said Blair.

He added that yesterday’s incident was not linked to another mass shooting in which seven persons were attacked by gunmen last Tuesday night as they played dominoes in Southborough.

Two persons were killed in that incident and two others, including Reggae Boy Maalique Foster, were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. Another three persons were treated at hospital and released.