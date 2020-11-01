Mumbai seals top-two finish

Mumbai Indians (MI) consolidated their position at the top and moved to 18 points after they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets in Match 51 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 yesterday.

After Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who picked three wickets each, restricted DC to 110/9, Ishan Kishan slammed an unbeaten 72 as MI sealed a nine-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to confirm a top-two finish.

In the chase, MI made a watchful start, scoring 10 runs in the first three overs. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock though, teamed up to hit three fours in the fourth over before Kishan added two more fours to his account as MI moved to 38/0 after six overs.