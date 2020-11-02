Digicel donates $1m to Cancer Institute

As part of its Cancer Awareness Month activities, Digicel Guyana has donated $1m to the Cancer Institute of Guyana to help in the fight against the disease.

Digicel Guyana, which recently re-launched as a Digital Operator across the Caribbean, utilized their music-streaming app, D’Music, as the driver to raise funds toward the fight against Cancer, a release from the company said yesterday.

The release said that the digital operator matched every stream of their ‘Stream for a cause” playlist for the month of October with US$1. These proceeds were then doubled and a timely donation was made to the Cancer Institute.