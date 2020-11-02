DNA samples from Henry murders show no link to suspects – Isaiah’s father -says was told this by police

The DNA samples which were sent to St. Lucia for analysis in relation to the murders of teenaged cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry do not link any of the suspects to the scene of the murder, Gladston Henry, the father of Isiah last night told this newspaper.

According to the father, he was informed of the findings when he was contacted by the police last week.

“Yes, they contacted me (and) told me about the results from the DNA samples. They said it does not match any of the persons that they had arrested for the murders of my son,” Henry said.