First Lady tours shore-based oil support company

First Lady Arya Ali on Friday toured Guyana Shore Base Inc.’s (GYSBI) facility at Houston, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and lobbied for jobs for the differently-abled.

A release on Saturday from the First Lady’s office said that prior to the tour of the facility, Mrs Ali met with the company’s General Manager, Sean Hill, and Corporate Secretary, Yolander Persaud, who provided an overview of the work being done at the facility.

During that presentation, the release said that the First Lady questioned the company about its commitment to environmental regulations and local content.