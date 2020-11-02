Forty-six new COVID cases reported

Forty-six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) dashboard for yesterday. The new cases are from seven regions, with Region One heading yesterday’s figure with 19.

Meanwhile, the other regions to have recorded a rise in cases are regions: 3 (4 cases), 4 (11 cases), 6 (1 case), 7 (2 cases), 8 (6 cases), and region 10 (3 cases).

Eight persons are patients in the ICU, 73 in institutional isolation, 35 in institutional quarantine and 757 in home isolation. The total number of deaths recorded is 126 with two deaths being recorded on Saturday; a 48-year-old woman from region 4 and a 67-year-old man from region 1.