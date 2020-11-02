Major rehab of St George’s Cathedral completed

A $200m four-year restoration of the St George’s Cathedral has been completed leaving just the main roof to be done on the 128-year-old national monument.

Following the completion of the four-year project, the present Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Guyana and Suriname, Charles Davidson, in an interview with Stabroek News said that the project cost over $200 million, with $177 million coming from the Diocese of Guyana and Suriname.

The cathedral is a National Trust-listed monument and the Diocese and the National Trust of Guyana came to the decision to have the repairs done. Although work began in 2017, the Bishop explained that the project was embarked upon on April 26, 2015 by the late Rt Reverend Cornell Moss DD, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Guyana. On September 28, 2016, trustees of the Diocese of Guyana committed $100 million to the restoration process. The project was tendered for construction by Dennis Lewis and Associates and it was completed in October of this year. The Bishop stated that the National Trust, along with friends of the Cathedral, Banks DIH being one of them, contributed to the Trustees of Diocese to enable the project to be carried out.

Explaining the construction done, he said the exterior and interior walls were restored, as well as the cathedral Undercroft (traditionally a cellar or storage room, often brick-lined and vaulted). He noted that there were no incidents or challenges that could not be overcome while the project was being carried out and he noted the constant prayers for the safe completion of the project. Bad weather and the novel coronavirus played a part in what could be considered challenges, he said, before adding that the team conducting the work maintained social distance and took many precautionary steps while quickly completing the project. The Bishop said that the team did extremely well in getting the job done and he thanked all who would have made this possible.

The building and construction team included Marcel Gaskin & Associates as Engineering Consultants, Tony Lewis as the building Contractor and the management team of Rev Paul Andrew Carto, Egbert A Carter, Duke Gittens and the Bishop himself. Suppliers included Iwokrama/ McVantage, Farfan & Mendes, the National Trust, InFab, and several others who prefer not to be named.

Banks DIH Sales and Marketing Executive, Carlton Joao, who has been in the engineering field for 30 years stated that this project was among the most satisfying he has been involved with. On the last day of the Cathedral’s restoration project, October 17, he took to Facebook where he stated: “Today I am a proud Guyanese. I have had the privilege to be a part of a wonderful team which has worked to restore the center piece of our Built Heritage”.

He then proceeded to explain to the public what work had been completed. “We have toiled over the last four years to stay true to the vision of Sir Arthur Blomfield. Sir Arthur designed St. George’s Cathedral over 120 years ago and never came to British Guiana to witness the finished building.” He added, “The North, South and West walls along with the surrounding lower roofs were restored, the electrical and lighting were upgraded. While the Eastern wall was corrected and repainted. The Undercroft was cleaned up, the asbestos ceiling replaced and all areas have been repainted.”

He described the experience as humbling by its size and said a lot was learned. He added that while obstacles were put in the way, by having God involved they were able to conquer everything thrown at them. But, he said that the work is not finished. “We still need to fix the main roof and build a protective fence so the Diocese needs your help. Please help if you can,” he appealed.

Bishop Davidson told this newspaper that the main roof of the building is yet to be taken care of and this is estimated to cost some $150 million. He is hoping that people will be generous in giving towards completion of the overall work of the cathedral. Interested persons and contributors can donate by calling the Diocese office on telephone number 226-4183.

The Bishop said that the Cathedral, like most cathedrals around the world are tourist attractions, and this one is the largest wooden cathedral in the western hemisphere. However, while the cathedral has always welcomed visitors, they intend to somehow conjure up a way to restrict persons from certain areas. He assured that tourists or visitors would be allowed to take photos and explore the cathedral but certain areas will be off- limits for sightseeing.

Reputed to be the ‘tallest wooden building in the Western Hemisphere’, the St George’s Cathedral is located at the centre of Church Street and North Road. The building stands at a towering 143 feet. This monumental work is world famous for its height and the immense amount of detailing that went into both the exterior and interior of the building. The cathedral houses gifts from important persons and well-wishers, including a chandelier gifted by Queen Victoria and a brass lectern, near the central altar, given by the Diocese of Barbados. Hand-carved mouldings, the “majestic” stained glass windows, gothic arches and built-in pipe organ, are just some of the features to behold within the impressive structure.

The leadership of the church and the National Trust of Guyana both agreed that the restoration ought to ensure that as much of the initial design of the building, which represents its history, be preserved and not modernised in any way. In doing so, the building and its architecture will provide all who gaze upon it, with a peek into Guyana’s colonial past.

The cathedral opened on 24 August 1892 and was completed in 1899.