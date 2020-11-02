Missed climate change opportunity at G-77+ China meet

Dear Editor,

It is unfortunate that even after being the Chairman for the G77 + China and hearing the UN Secretary General’s six-point climate action plan for a sustainable recovery, that Guyana did not take advantage of the opportunity to start a successful discussion on how to leverage its oil and gas assets without negatively impacting the climate. This was the correct

audience with which to have the discussion of being paid to leave those oil and gas assets in the ground, while helping to lead the transition to sustainable green energy within the Region. It appears that even though we are a key part of the Guiana Shield that the promise of riches rooted in a poor oil & gas contract has altered the passion and purpose of safeguarding our environment. It is important that our climate champions of the past and present re-look deeply at their motivation and regain their passion for sustainable development without the negative form of exploitation associated with the oil & gas industry.

This reminds me of the missed opportunity to root our agriculture sector in organic produce. The Walmart opportunity to be in organics that was neglected in the recent past should be revisited and leveraged to help redirect the development of our economy. This Comrades will aid in elevating the status and moral credentials of Guyana as the implementation of Climate Change initiatives continues to grow in importance and become a must for low lying countries such as ours.

Without such a serious and urgent shift in our economic priorities Guyana stands to risk the loss of a significant part of its coastal plain and all associated investments. This includes the Capital City of Georgetown where most of the population resides. The level of urgency should be at its highest and all actions should be aligned and oriented towards the elimination of the risks of continued rising sea levels, changing weather patterns and other negative Climate Change elements.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana