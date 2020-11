Clarke ecstatic but cautiously optimistic —reopening of gyms and fitness centres

Guyana’s leading muscleman, Kerwin Clarke is ecstatic about the reopening of gyms and fitness centres after seven months of closure.

However, the five-time Mr. Guyana champion implored patrons to be cautious and observe the safety protocols.

“I will give it some time and assess the gyms that I attend to see their best practices,” said the two-time gold medal winner at the CAC Championships.