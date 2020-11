Accused in murder of Parika fuel dealer likely to know fate tomorrow -testimony by witness interrupted by technical problems

Curt Thomas is likely to know his fate tomorrow after a jury deliberates on the case against him for the alleged murder of Parika fuel dealer Seeram Singh.

The state is likely to call its final witness today which will bring its case to a close. Thereafter, both sides—the defence and prosecution are scheduled to make closing addresses to the jury.

Trial judge Justice Navindra Singh will then make his summation of the case to the jury tomorrow.