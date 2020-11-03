Gov’t terminates $826M contract with BK for Yarrowkabra school -claims delay in works despite lack of financing

With only 5% of the work done so far, the government has terminated the $826.7 million contract that was awarded to BK International on December 31, 2019, for the construction of the Yarrowkabra Secondary School.

Government stated that the inordinate delays in the completion of the works is the reason for the termination of the contract.

In a letter, dated November 1st, 2020, sent to the Company Secretary and seen by Stabroek News, Attorney General Anil Nandlall informed that the contract was terminated with immediate effect.