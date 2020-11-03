Gov’t terminates contract for re-construction of St. Rose’s

The government yesterday announced it has terminated the contract with Courtney Benn Contracting Services for the re-construction of the St. Rose’s High School.

In a missive sent to the company, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, acting on behalf of the government, said the contract was terminated on the grounds that the company failed to complete the project in a timely manner and further has failed to comply with the works schedule.

The company was first awarded the contract in 2018 but it was delayed due to issues related to an advance in payment and changes in the design. As a result, the contractor was granted an extension in December 2019. The contract is due to expire in August, 2021. The only activity done so far has been the driving of piles.