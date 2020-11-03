Police offering $3m reward for info on murder of West Berbice boys

This story is developing and will be updated.

The police force today announced a $3m reward for information on the murder of cousins Joel and Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh in September.

The police move comes amid a stalemate in investigations. Results from DNA tests done in St Lucia are reported to have found that there are no links to suspects that had originally been held.

A statement from the police force follows:

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) wishes to notify the general public that investigations into the murders of Joel Henry, Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh are ongoing.

Police investigators are diligently exploring every possible lead to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice and the GPF is therefore appealing to the general public to continue to assist in this effort.

As such, the GPF hereby announces that a reward in the sum of G$3,000,000.00 (three million Guyana dollars) is being offered to any person or persons who can provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of these gruesome murders.

Any such person or persons may please contact the GPF on the following telephone numbers: 225-6411, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-1326, 225-2227, 225-3650, 225-7625, 227-1149, 232-0291, 232-0213, 330-2222, 911, or the nearest Police Station.

In this regard, the GPF assures the general public that all information received will be treated with the strictest of confidence in these ongoing investigations.