Rainy season begins

The Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday announced the start of the rainy season, while saying that chances of flooding between now and January have increased due to a “moderate” La Nina weather pattern.

In brief statement on its Facebook Page, the Department stated that there are increased chances of flooding in regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 from November to January, 2021.

The Department had previously forecast a weak La Nina.

Meanwhile, following hours of continuous rainfall yesterday, City Engineer Colvern Venture told Stabroek News that the Mayor and City Council and the Ministry of Agriculture are monitoring the situation. He noted that all of the city’s drainage pumps, except for one at Lamaha Street, are working. He added that efforts were being made to rectify a mechanical issue that has resulted in the Lamaha Street pump not functioning.

Several parts of the city were waterlogged as a result of the continuous rainfall. Several areas including Lombard Street, parts of Main Street, New Market Street and Quamina Street were flooded.

At New Market Street, in the vicinity of the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal, this newspaper observed persons with rolled up pants and footwear in their hands as they walked along the flooded street or pave. The heavy rain and strong breeze together proved to be too much for the umbrellas of some persons who tried to compensate by increasing the pace at which they were walking while skipping across puddles now formed in the pot holes found on some of the streets.

Despite the heavy rainfall, vendors continued to operate as per norm. This newspaper observed a vendor walking through the city in the rain with a basket of fruits on her head serving as a form of shelter, another with goodies in a stroller was fully clothed in rain attire and her goods were covered with plastic as she continued to ply her trade.