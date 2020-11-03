Sanctions over teachers’ failure to submit SBA scores awaiting CXC reviews -Manickchand

The Ministry of Education is due to make a decision on sanctioning teachers over the failure to submit students’ School Based Assessments (SBAs) scores to the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) for this year’s regional exams after the regional body has completed requested reviews.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Saturday told reporters that CXC has said that it will be done with reviewing Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results for the ministry in about two weeks.

Manickchand explained that the Council has indicated that while it was somewhat lenient with reviewing grades for those students who had partial grades sent in, those without will not be reviewed. She further explained that these students were affected by negligence and that cannot be allowed to happen and the ministry is taking the omission very seriously.