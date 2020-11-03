Toshao believes Kwebanna lockdown effective

After crossing the halfway point of a planned two-week lockdown, the indigenous community of Kwebanna, in Region One, is still seeing new cases of COVID-19 but its Toshao Paul Pierre believes it has nonetheless been effective in stemming transmission.

The community went into lockdown on October 25th after a significant spike in novel coronavirus cases was recorded.

Pierre said lots of testing has been done so far in the community and a few more cases have been discovered. Additionally he mentioned that of the 19 cases that were recorded in the region on Sunday, about six of those cases were from the Kwebanna community.