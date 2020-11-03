Two hurt in Buckhall Rd accident

The Police say they are investigating a serious accident which occurred on 2020/11/02 about 15:05 hrs on Buckhall Road 47km involving motor lorry # GXX 9462 owned by Innovative Mining of Lot 79 Prashad Nagar, Georgetown and driven by Pritam Singh, age 33 years of Lot 23 Soesdyke Public Road EBD and Motor Pick up # GRR 9660 owned by Prem Lallbachan of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast, driven by Arvin Bissoon, age 31 of lot 157 Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast with occupants Dennis Lucas, age 52 years and John Hendricks, age 49 years both of Moruca Region 1.

As a result of the collision, the motor lorry ended up facing in a north eastern direction and the motor pick up ended up on a bump on the eastern grass parapet while Dennis Lucas and John Hendricks suffered injuries about their bodies. They were picked up by the drivers of both vehicles in a conscious state and placed in the said motor lorry and taken to Buckhall Landing, then further transported via speed boat to Suddie Hospital where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty, who admitted them both .

Dennis Lucas is being treated for fractures to both left and right feet and John Hendricks a fractured right shoulder. Their condition is regarded as stable.