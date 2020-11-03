Trinidad: Pundit found dead near Waterloo

(Trinidad Express) PUNDIT Kawal Singh, whose body was found near the bay at Waterloo last week, died from heart failure.

An autopsy on Singh, 53, was done on Friday at the Forensic Science Centre.

On October 26, Singh’s body was found faced down at the mouth of the bay on October 26, while his vehicle was found abandoned nearby at Bay Road, Brickfield.

Singh’s vehicle – a Nissan Laurel – was seen parked at the end of the road with the driver’s door open.



Relatives and villager with villagers, later found Singh’s body.

There were no marks of violence, and Freeport police officers were told that he suffered from a history of cardio-vascular disease and had recently undergone heart surgery.

He was last seen alive by his sister around 8.30 a.m. that day, when he left his home at Mungal Trace, Orangefield Road, Carapichaima, to head to the temple for prayers.

Cpl Harriot and PC Lezama of Freeport police responded to the report.