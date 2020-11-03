`You have touched the lives of many in a positive way’ —Former Caribbean men’s singles champion Errol Caetano reminisces on his relationship with George Braithwaite

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of former Caribbean table tennis men’s singles champion, George “The Chief” Brathwaite, his dear friend, Errol Caetano – a Caribbean champion himself – is the latest to deliver touching words on his passing.

Caetano is the first Guyanese male player to win the prestigious men’s singles crown at the annual Caribbean Table Tennis Championships.

“I was introduced to George when I was 15-years- old at the CNE in Toronto by Derek Wall, another old friend that has passed. Seeing that we were both from British Guiana, now known as Guyana, we slowly developed a friendship and over the years became not only good friends but also competitors,” Caetano said.