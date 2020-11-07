Regional cricket to return in February

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will look to host their two premier Regional tournaments within the first quarter of 2021.

This was confirmed by Cricket West Indies’ Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave who told Stabroek Sport, “We are aiming for a smaller S50 [Super50] Cup in February/March and the WIC [West Indies Championship] in April/May.”

According to Grave, the tournaments are likely to feature the six main franchises, Guyana Jaguars, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, Windward Islands Hurricanes and Leeward Islands Volcanoes.

As a result, defending Super50 champions, West Indies Emerging Players will not be able to defend their title.

With the reduced fixture, Grave said that it will be played over one round with five matches per team.

The CEO had previously explained that there is a high probability that the tournament will be hosted in one territory behind closed doors as was the case with the Caribbean Premier League.

However, Grave pointed out that they would be working with the host board and the government’s Ministry of Health and Sports to see if they can get crowds in the Stadiums following the health regulations and even a restricted number of spectators.

While the host territory has not been decided, Grave revealed that the countries in consideration must have two venues and their COVID-19 situation under control.

The CEO noted that another consideration will be that the pitches and facilities are in order to produce the highest quality of matches.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional championships was forced to conclude after eight rounds this year with Barbados Pride dethroning Guyana Jaguars while the 2020 Regional Super50 was not held.