Benn alarmed at scrap metal cocaine shipment -says it had to have been in planning for months

Expressing alarm that 11.5 tonnes of cocaine was able to slip by the security system here, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn yesterday said that the operation which was eventually foiled by Belgian police had to have been in planning for months and he also disclosed that law enforcers encountered explosives during a search of one house.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to deliver scanned images of the scrap metal container which was believed to have contained the cocaine amid reports that there had been tampering with the image. The tampering would point to serious collusion at the GRA between employees and drug traffickers.

Speaking on the sidelines of a community policing event at Eve Leary, Benn said the authorities are “extremely” alarmed that the shipment passed through the surveillance system without being discovered.