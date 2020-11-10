Benn rules out Argentina forensic team for West Berbice murders

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn yesterday said that the Government does not intend to go beyond its “normal lines” of engagement in trying to solve the murders of teenaged cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry as well as Haresh Singh by facilitating a forensic team from Argentina.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event yesterday, Benn said in cases of this nature, it’s a norm for authorities to engage overseas agencies from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and Canada.

As such, he said this will be maintained.