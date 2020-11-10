City asks Solid Waste Director for repayment over hiring of private company for garbage disposal -council truck remains out of commission since last year

Walter Narine, the Georgetown municipality’s Solid Waste Director, plans to seek legal advice after being informed by City Hall that he must repay over $900,000 for costs incurred when he contracted a private firm last year to dispose of garbage for the city.

During an interview with Stabroek News, Narine said he had received permission to hire Puran Brothers Disposal Inc after the city council’s truck encountered mechanical problems and was due to undergo repairs for some three to five days. However, the company ended up being used for a two-month period as the council’s truck remained down for repairs.

Narine explained that after the city’s truck encountered mechanical difficulties that were expected to be rectified within three to five days, he went to then Town Clerk Sharon Harry- Munroe and informed her of the situation.