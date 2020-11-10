Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed as dorm students undergo testing

Following two rounds of testing administered to some of the students who are due to take up residence at public school dormitories, eight students have tested positive for COVID-19, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand confirmed yesterday.

The discovery of the new cases comes as some 5,000 students are expected to be tested for the virus as they will be staying in dorms across Guyana to resume in-class learning. “We tested the first batch of students upon entry into the school. From the first batch, four of those children are positive. That was a batch that came from a specific community. Today, we received results again for the wider population of students that came from all over the country and four more were tested positive,” Manickchand said during a virtual press conference.