Gov’t seeking to acquire 50 patrol vehicles for police – President

The government is seeking to acquire 50 patrol vehicles for the police force.

This was disclosed today by President Irfaan Ali who in a statement recounted the achievements of his government over the last 100 days.

“The government is seeking to acquire 50 new patrol vehicles for the Guyana Police Force to reduce the acute shortage of vehicles occasioned by aged fleets, poor operational and maintenance culture and practices and technical failures. Other vehicles are being sourced locally to assist the police to become more agile”, the President said.

He also said that in an effort to reduce overcrowding at penal institutions, Phase 1 of the extension of the Mazaruni Prison is expected to be ready by the end of January 2021. Works on the new Mahdia Fire Station were restarted while the rehabilitation of the Leonora, La Grange and Mahaica Stations have resumed, he said.