Grade Six assessment to be postponed again -nursery students unlikely to return to schools before next year

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will once again be postponed from being held in March/April.

Speaking at a virtual news conference on the phased reopening of schools, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that there were many requests for face-to-face learning for the grade six students after the ministry announced that those at the secondary level who are due to write CXC examinations would be returning to schools this week. However, she said that given that the COVID-19 cases are still rising, the NGSA will be postponed. This year’s NGSA sittings were also postponed.