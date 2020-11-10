Trinidad: Suspected paedophile beaten, tied-up in Carenage

(Trinidad Guardian) A suspected paedophile faced the wrath of a Carenage community after he was allegedly caught assaulting a child.

Residents captured the man, tied him to a pole naked and publicly humiliated him until police arrived at the scene.

Officers who responded, found the man naked and bleeding from bruises.

Amateur video showed police officers escorting the battered suspect to the trunk of a police vehicle.

Police say an elderly woman from upper Abby Poujade street reported that her 11-year-old grand-child was assaulted by a man.

By the time officers responded, the man was already under citizens’ arrest.