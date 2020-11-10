Phoenix XI topples Majestic CC to win NY T20 crown

Phoenix XI on Sunday last came up trumps against Majestic CC in the final of the New York Cricket League T20 tournament at the Baisley Pond, New York.

Phoenix took the title by four wickets in a contest that featured a number of past national under – 19 players.

Majestic CC at the start of the day won the toss and elected to bat

and were limited to 131-9 from their allotted overs despite an unbeaten half-century from Chris Patandin who cracked six fours and a maximum in his run-a-ball 61.

Skipper Derick Narine (20) was the only other batsman to muster a score as former national left-arm spinner Trinson Carmichael (2-31) and Dino Cheeweenam (2-72) produced excellent returns.

Mark Tyrell (1-24), another former national youth player was also clinical.

Phoenix, hunting a meager target, scampered home in the final over with Cheeweenam (26), Dominique Rikki (29) and Hemindra Ramdihal (25) making purposeful contributions at the top of the order while Alex Amsterdam (18 not out) saw his side over the line.

Pranay Subra Das (2-6) was the chief wicket-taker for Majestic CC while Patandin backed up his half-century with figures of one for 24.