CANU granted permission for continued detention of two GRA officers

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has secured an extension to further detain two of the four persons who were arrested as the agency continues to probe the recent discovery of a huge quantity of cocaine concealed in a shipment of scrap metal that was intercepted in Belgium after being shipped from Guyana.

CANU Head James Singh told Stabroek News that the agency was granted permission to further detain two Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers. Singh last night said that the other two persons were released from custody but are required to return to assist with the investigations.

Asked if his agency was able to retrieve additional images from GRA, Singh responded in the negative, while noting that the technical issues are still being addressed.