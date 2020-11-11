Extradited ex-cop faces US charge over cocaine shoes -faces five years in jail if convicted

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has hailed the extradition to the US of ex cop Shaun Nebblett, 40, who faces a minimum sentence of five years jail if found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and other narcotics offences.

Nebblett, also known as “Shaun Wyatt” and “Dapper,” was to be arraigned yesterday afternoon in federal court in Brooklyn before United States Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara on an indictment charging him with conspiracy to import cocaine and other narcotics offences.

Nebblett was extradited to the United States from Guyana on November 6, 2020, the first from Guyana facing federal charges in the US since 1999, a DEA statement said yesterday.