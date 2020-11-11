GHRA launches fund-raising drive to bring Argentine forensic investigators

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has launched a fund-raising drive to cover the cost of bringing a team of forensic specialists from Argentina to investigate the murders of three young men on the West Berbice in September 2020 and pledges of $1.2m have already been received.

In a statement yesterday, the GHRA said “Resolving this crime in a manner acceptable to the majority of right-thinking Guyanese will contribute significantly to ethnic reconciliation in Guyana. The Guyana Police Force is on record as indicating they would welcome the assistance of the Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology (EAAF) to assist them”.

Isaiah Henry, 16, a student at the Woodley Park Secondary School, and Joel Henry, 18, who worked at the Blairmont Estate, went missing on Saturday, September 5, after they left home for the Cotton Tree backlands to pick coconuts.