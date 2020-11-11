Infant dies at NA Hospital, parents arrested 

A four-day-old infant died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Monday and her parents have since been arrested after doctors discovered signs of assault.

According to information gathered, the mother, 27, and relatives rushed the baby to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital around 6 pm, where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sources told Stabroek News that a medical examination discovered that the baby’s anus was severely expanded.

The parents have since been arrested while the body remains at the New Amsterdam Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to the sources, the mother gave birth to the child last Thursday in Georgetown. She was reportedly discharged on Saturday last.