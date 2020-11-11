Kwebanna COVID-19 lockdown extended

A lockdown that was instituted at Kwebanna, in Region One, has been extended by another week to ensure that the COVID-19 outbreak in the community is under control, resulting in a call by the Village Council for assistance to help residents who did not prepare for additional time at home.

Toshao Paul Pierre told Stabroek News yesterday that the lockdown instituted by the Village Council has been extremely effective as the community now has less than 20 active COVID-19 cases.

The two-week lockdown, which was instituted by the Village Council, ended on Sunday but regional officials recommended that the residents of Kwebanna observe travel restrictions for an additional week in order to ensure there is no further transmission of the virus.