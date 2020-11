The Indigenous community of St. Cuthbert’s Mission has recorded 97 COVID-19 cases, according to Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony.

Anthony revealed yesterday during a COVID-19 update that testing on a wider scale has been conducted in the region to ascertain the severity of the situation in the community, which has been placed under lockdown.

“We have done about 130 more tests and we expect among those that we will see some amount of positive patients,” the minister said.