Pompeo comes under pressure over support for Trump elections claims

During a State Department briefing yesterday, United States (US) Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and dismissed as ridiculous a claim that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede would undermine US efforts to promote democratic transitions in foreign states.

“We’re going to count all the votes. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly… I’m very confident that we will count – and we must count – every legal vote. We must make sure that any vote that wasn’t lawful ought not to be counted. That dilutes your vote if it’s done improperly. We got to get that right. And when we get it right, we’ll get it right,” Pompeo declared.

For Guyanese these words trigger a peculiar case of déjà vu as they mirror the claims made by former President David Granger and the APNU+AFC coalition during the contentious five months which followed the March 2 elections.