President defends handling of COVID-19

Yesterday marked 100 days since Irfaan Ali was sworn in as the ninth Executive President of Guyana and he acknowledged the milestone with a public statement that chronicled his government’s actions during that time.

One of those actions which Ali believes has had a positive impact on the Guyanese people is the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has described that response as “comprehensive and multifaceted.”

“We assembled a taskforce that included medical personnel and our regional/international partners. We increased testing capacity to the point where we can administer as many as 600 tests per day and we are working to increase this to more than 1,000 by the end of this month,” he explained.

Government has consistently criticized the APNU+AFC administration for its handling of the health crisis.

In yesterday’s statement President Ali described the former government’s response as illusory, incoherent and inept.

“Testing was abysmally low [and] many regional hospitals were ill-equipped to treat severe cases of the virus,” he charged adding that on assuming office his government found insufficient quantities of testing kits, testing equipment, protective gear for frontline workers, ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

“The much-vaunted Infectious Diseases Hospital turned out to be an inoperable, bare-boned facility,” Ali complained. He added that the pandemic triggered a downturn in production, a slowdown of business and the loss of jobs and incomes.

“Many families struggled to put food on their tables; many small businesses found themselves in a financially perilous state. Schools had to be closed; examinations adjusted and our health care system was left to rot with no basic medical supplies procured in the last two years,” he claimed.

By contrast he claimed the current administration has acquired adequate supplies of personal protective gear and allocated $150M in the emergency budget for frontline workers.

“Ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other equipment necessary for treating patients have been received and are being operationalized. We have retrofitted the Infectious Diseases Hospital making it suitable for offering meaningful patient care and we have enhanced the capacity of regional hospitals to treat coronavirus patients,” he stressed.

Additionally government has, according to Ali, acquired much needed drugs which are being used to improve patients’ recovery as well as medical supplies that have been lacking in the system for over two years.

When a vaccine comes, Guyana will be part of the worldwide immunization process. It has signed on to the facility being provided by the Vaccine Alliance which will provide us with access to the vaccine, he noted.

Ali reminded that when he assumed office he promised to create a Government that would serve all the people of Guyana and said that over the last 100 days that government has worked with feverish intensity to deliver benefits for all.

“Over the past 100 days, your government has been relieving the burdens which had been placed on your backs. Mindful that our people were left stranded without much relief during the pandemic, we launched an almost $5 billion COVID-19 relief grant which will see every household receiving G$25, 000,” he said.

Grants have already been distributed to hinterland communities and are currently being distributed on the Coast, Ali noted.

Additionally government has set aside $150M for risk allowances for frontline health workers.

“We know that this cannot compensate fully for their efforts. But we have done what was within our means at this time given the state of the economy. We will do more as resources permit. You have my solemn word on that,” he said.

Also compensated were the members of the joint services who have been granted a two-week tax-free payout for 2020.

“I wish to thank all of our frontline health workers, teachers and members of the joint services for their heroic efforts during the pandemic and for the additional risks which they have so willingly shouldered. I wish to thank my cabinet colleagues who have buckled into the driving seats of their sectors from day one as they steer their teams to deliver our vision. I wish to thank you the people of Guyana for your patience and understanding during these difficult times,” Ali stated.