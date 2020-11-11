Sixteen-year-old Essequibo girl stabbed to death in home

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Sanesha Lall, 16, of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, which occurred on November 11, 2020, at Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, allegedly at the hands of a 34-year-old self employed male of Bounty Hall, Essequibo Coast.

The suspect is under guard at the Suddie Hospital after ingesting what is believed to be poison.

Investigations revealed that Lall and the suspect were in a relationship which ended some time ago. About 09:30hrs on the said date the suspect during a visit entered the home of the now deceased who was in her room, whipped out a black rambo knife and dealt her several stabs about her body and made good his escape in a blue minibus which was being driven by him.

She was taken to the Suddie Hospital and was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty. The body is at the Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

At about 12:20hrs acting on information received, the suspect was arrested at Better Hope Backdam, Essequibo Coast, he was observed by ranks vomiting what appeared to be a green substance and upon questioning he told the ranks that he had consumed a poisonous substance and was taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was admitted under guard.

A search of his vehicle which was also in the back dam revealed a Indezone bottle and a black rambo knife which were on the left passenger seat and under the left passenger seat respectively.

Investigation continues.