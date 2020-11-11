Upper Corentyne man dies after slamming into parked lorry 

An Upper Corentyne man died last night after he slammed into a parked lorry along the Number 47 Village, Corentyne Public Road just after 10 pm.

Dead is Sherwin Murray, also known as `Chest’, 38, of Number 43 Village, Corentyne.

Based on information gathered, Murray was proceeding along the road allegedly at a fast rate on motorcycle, CG 612, when he lost control and collided with the lorry.

Stabroek News was told that Murray was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital by ranks from the Number 51 Police Station, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.