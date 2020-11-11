COVID-19 keeps British High Commissioner’s cats out of Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Guardian) The new British High Commissioner’s two pet cats will have to wait a while to join her in this country since pet permits are currently not being processed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harriet Cross was announced in September as the new British High Commissioner.

Claims have been circulating on social media yesterday about the issue of her pet cats coming to Trinidad and Tobago to join her.

The High Commission, however, clarified that the two cats never left Britain.

It was stated that prior to the Commissioner leaving the United Kingdom, the High Commission advised that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for pet permits are not being processed.

The Health Ministry initially referred queries on the matter to the Agriculture Ministry and Chief Veterinary Officer. But the ministry, which noted the CVO is normally in charge of pet importation, stated it was unaware of the issue with the cats due to the COVID situation.

They instead referred queries back to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, whom they said was now handling pet importations since COVID restrictions were imposed by his office.

The CMO did not reply to our queries.