Exxon still drilling deepest well in controversial Kaieteur Block -another drill ship to be added soon

ExxonMobil is continuing to drill its deepest ever well – the Tanager-1- in the controversial offshore Kaieteur Block and says that it will soon add a 5th drill ship and another next year for exploration in the equally contentious Canje Block.

“We continue to utilize four drill ships to drill exploration, appraisal and development wells. There are plans to add a fifth drillship offshore Guyana around the end of 2020 and a sixth in the first half of 2021,” ExxonMobil’s Public Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud told Stabroek News in response to a number of questions.

“The Stena Carron is currently drilling our first well, Tanager-1 in the Kaieteur Block. At ~2,900m water depth this is the deepest well drilled offshore Guyana and indeed globally by ExxonMobil. We expect to drill our first well in the Canje Block in early 2021,” she explained.