Funds available for Ogle to East Bank road, north west ferry

Funds are available but no timeline has yet been set for the commencement of two of India’s major projects here: the Ogle to East Bank bypass road and an ocean-going passenger and cargo ferry for the North West, High Commissioner of India, Dr K J Srinivasa says.

In an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Srinivasa noted that both projects are in the final stages of being approved.

Once this is completed, he said the procurement process will begin after which funds will be released for the works to begin.