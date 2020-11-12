GPL seeking CEO

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is currently seeking a new Chief Executive Officer as Jamaican Albert Gordon had indicated that he did not wish to renew his contract, Minister in the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar says.

“Albert had indicated to the previous government that after his contract was up, he did not wish to renew,” Indar told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

Gordon, the former Director-General of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) of Jamaica was appointed in February of 2018, on a three-year contract.