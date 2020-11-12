New arrests made in West Berbice murders

Several persons have been arrested and are currently in custody as the police continue to probe the brutal murders of teenaged cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry as well as Haresh Singh, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed.

This development came more than a week after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced a $3M reward offer for any informaiton leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person/s responsible for the crime.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Blanhum said that the arrests were made based on information provided as a result of the reward being offered.