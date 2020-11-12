Prosecution adamant solid case made against convicts in Neesa Gopaul murder

Having heard all the arguments in the appeal filed by Bibi Sharima-Gopaul and her former partner Jarvis Small who were convicted for murdering Gopaul’s 16-year-old daughter Neesa, the Guyana Court of Appeal is now set to rule on a date to be announced.

Acting Chancellor, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards at the conclusion of final arguments yesterday morning said that the court will now consider the appeal and notices will be sent informing when its decision will be rendered.

Sharima-Gopaul and Small were both found guilty by a jury in 2015 for the gruesome murder of the former Queen’s College student, whose remains were found on October 2nd, 2010, stuffed in a suitcase which was discovered anchored by several dumbbells in a creek at the Emerald Tower resort.