UG lecturer, doctor stabbed in home invasion

A University of Guyana Economics lecturer and his son, who is a doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), are currently patients at the institution after they were stabbed with a knife by a robber at their Bel Air home in the wee hours of yesterday.

The fifty-six-year-old lecturer, Mootoovereen Chinatombi is nursing a stab wound to his stomach while his son, Dr. Nicholas Chinatombi is said to be in a more serious condition as he sustained two stab wounds to the left side of his abdomen and one to his stomach. Both men are listed in stable condition.

The lecturer’s son, Andrew told Stabroek News “I went to bed about 12:45 am and woke up when I heard my father groan in pain. I ran out into the hallway and saw this man had a knife in my father’s stomach”.