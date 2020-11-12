Boxing gets green light to resume

Boxers get ready, the return of the ‘sweet science’ in the 592 is imminent.

Today, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) received a letter from the National COVID-19 task force seen by this newspaper granting approval by the Ministry of Health for the recommencement of boxing activities.

In an effort to hone the tools of its pugilists and most importantly the four potential Olympians, the GBA dispatched a letter to the Ministry of Health on Monday, seeking permission to restart its activities.

The letter said that the Minister of Health had granted approval for the restart of boxing activities and gyms and training facilities will operate at 50%. COVID-19 measures have to be complied with.

The green light has now been given and now the GBA can move into the first phase of getting Guyana back to being the number one territory in the Caribbean.

In an immediate reaction from the elated President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, he thanked the government for its expeditious response and the proactive stance it has taken.

Ninvalle further stated that the association will be “shifting into full gear as it relates to the resuscitation and the recommencement of activities within the fraternity.”

He added “This fraternity needed to get back on its feet, as you know there are a number of activities that are planned for next year including the Olympic Qualifiers and the Olympic Games.”

The Olympic Qualifiers for the Americas is scheduled to be held in May, 2021. A host country is not yet confirmed.

The quartet of Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas started a three-month training stint in Cuba last December ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers which was scheduled for Argentina in March.

However, the pandemic grounded almost everything to a halt and even forced the four boxers to agonizingly remain in Cuba for an extended 126 days due to the closure of airports.

Fast forward to the present, the boxers will restart training with the goal of getting past the Olympic Qualifiers and representing Guyana in Tokyo, Japan in the sport which has brought the 592 its lone Olympic medal. (Emmerson Campbell)