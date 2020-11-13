Bulkan Timber Works  pushing more local lumber use in housing sector

On the back of the Saturday October 31 launch of its new Smyth Street Showroom, Bulkan Timber Works, one of the leading names in the country’s forest products industry, is challenging government to allocate the company material supply responsibility for one per cent (fifty houses) out of its recently announced commitment to erect 5,000 turn-key homes during its current five-year term in office.

On Monday, during an interview with the Stabroek Business, Howard Bulkan, who boasts more than four decades in the local timber industry repeated his assurance that contributing to enhancing the landscape of the local housing sector is a challenge which the company is ready to meet.