Manufacturers MOU with diaspora group to provide $$, technical help to small farmers, agro processors

Hard-pressed local micro and small businesses in the agriculture and agro processing sector will benefit from a multi-faceted support package that will derive from the outcomes of a memorandum of understanding signed last Friday between the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the US-based United Guyana Diaspora Global Network (UGDGN).
Small operators in the agriculture and agro-processing sector have been amongst the hardest hit self-employed persons, victims of the raging COVID-19. The MOU stipulates that the GMSA and the diaspora group will provide beneficiaries with support in the areas of financing, market expansion, capacity building and knowledge transfer.